Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Everton: 'Irresistible' 8/10 & 'mixed' Bruno Guimaraes display

Newcastle United 1-0 Everton half-time player ratings: Here's how Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Lewis Hall and co have fared so far.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 20:20 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 20:27 BST

Newcastle United are beating Everton 1-0 at half-time in the Premier League at St James' Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made four changes to the side that beat West Ham United 4-3 on Saturday. Jamaal Lascelles and Tino Livramento dropped out of the starting line-up due to injury and Anthony Gordon missed out against his former club due to suspension.

Miguel Almiron also dropped out of the squad due to injury as Lewis Hall, Elliot Anderson, Emil Krafth and Harvey Barnes came into the starting line-up. Newcastle went into the match looking to pick up consecutive wins for the first time in 2024 while Everton were looking to end a Premier League club record 12 game run without a win.

Newcastle opened the scoring after 15 minutes as Harvey Barnes' lofted ball found Alexander Isak, who worked his way into the box before finding the bottom right corner of the goal with his 19th of the season in all competitions.

The Magpies had chances to extend their lead before half-time but the scoreline remained 1-0 as both sides went in at the break.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match (ratings updated at full-time)...

Had little to do other than make a smart save from Doucoure. Got a hand to Calvert-Lewin's penalty but couldn't quite keep it out.

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Had little to do other than make a smart save from Doucoure. Got a hand to Calvert-Lewin's penalty but couldn't quite keep it out.

Photo Sales
Put in a teasing low cross into the box. Had a couple of shaky moments at the back and lacked conviction going forward for the most part.

2. Emil Krafth - 5

Put in a teasing low cross into the box. Had a couple of shaky moments at the back and lacked conviction going forward for the most part.

Photo Sales
A steady display from the Swiss centre-back. Put in a great challenge to deny Mykolenko. Sprayed the ball around well.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

A steady display from the Swiss centre-back. Put in a great challenge to deny Mykolenko. Sprayed the ball around well.

Photo Sales
Strong in the air when needed and covered well on the ground. Looks a bit more comfortable in the middle. Was unfortunate as he thought he'd doubled Newcastle's lead only to be denied by VAR. Led by example at the back with a number of quality challenges.

4. Dan Burn - 8

Strong in the air when needed and covered well on the ground. Looks a bit more comfortable in the middle. Was unfortunate as he thought he'd doubled Newcastle's lead only to be denied by VAR. Led by example at the back with a number of quality challenges.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsPremier LeagueEvertonEddie Howe