Newcastle United player ratings: Here's how Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, Kieran Trippier and co have fared against Everton at Goodison Park so far.

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Everton at Goodison Park at half-time - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made one forced change to his side that beat Manchester United 1-0 at St James' Park on Saturday with Martin Dubravka coming into the side in place of the injured Nick Pope in goal. Pope dislocated his shoulder and is set to be out for around four months following surgery with Dubravka making only his second Premier League start since the beginning of last season.

Dominic Calver-Lewin and Miguel Almiron had chances at either end for both sides in the opening 20 minutes before Dwight McNeil scuffed a great chance to put the hosts in front on the half-hour mark.

Calvert-Lewin then blasted an even better chance over on the volley in the run-up to half-time as the game remained goalless. The sides went in level at the break with Everton having the better chances in the opening 45.

Here are the half-time Newcastle United player ratings from the game so far (ratings updated at full-time)...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 6 Called into action on a couple of occasions. Made a smart stop to deny Calvert-Lewin.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Had a free-kick in a promising area early on but could only force Pickford into a comfortable save. Got into some good crossing positions down the right.

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Competed well aerially against Calvert-Lewin and remained strong.