Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Fulham: ‘Quiet’ 6/10 & 7/10 ‘in tears’ - gallery

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Fulham at half-time at St James’s Park - here are our player ratings from the match so far

By Dominic Scurr
4 minutes ago

Newcastle saw a couple of chances go begging as Fulham defended well and relied on a couple of smart saves from Bernd Leno. Callum Wilson saw a golden chance go begging on the stroke of half-time as he turned well inside the box only to be denied by the Fulham goalkeeper.

The 0-0 scoreline means it’s now 19 consecutive games Newcastle have gone without conceding a first-half goal.

Here are the Newcastle half-time player ratings from the match so far...

1. Nick Pope - 6

A quiet afternoon so far.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

Put a couple of teasing crosses in from the right and defended well down his side.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Kept Fulham at bay so far and played the ball out well.

4. Sven Botman - 7

Made a number of well-timed challenges to stop Fulham creating anything. Guilty of a couple of wayward passes out from the back though.

