Newcastle United travelled to Craven Cottage hoping to bounce back from their late draw against Everton on Tuesday night in a match the Magpies led for over 70 minutes before having to share the spoils. Craven Cottage has been a fairly happy hunting ground for the Magpies in recent times and they had already tasted victory on this ground this season.

However, it was the hosts who had the better of the opening stages and saw early efforts from Willian and Joao Palhinha go narrowly wide. The Magpies gradually got themselves into the contest but failed to test Bernd Leno in the opening half-an-hour with Martin Dubravka much the busier goalkeeper.

Two efforts from Anthony Gordon went wide of the post but Newcastle never really looked like scoring for the majority of the half. A poor first-half showing was compounded when Joe Willock limped off injured after 40 minutes to be replaced by Elliot Anderson.

Here are our first-half ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage:

1 . Martin Dubravka - 7 Made a decent early stop to deny Robinson and commanded his area well in the opening stages. Suffered an injury after colliding with Krafth. Photo Sales

2 . Emil Krafth - 6 Was in the right place to deny Robinson a free header. Booked in the 19th minute. Mopped up well when required. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 5 Made an uncharacteristic error when he failed to deal with a bouncing ball, but Muniz’s effort was saved easily by Dubravka. Photo Sales