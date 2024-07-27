Newcastle United are beating Hull City 2-0 at half-time in a pre-season friendly at the MKM Stadium. It’s The Magpies’ first friendly of the summer in front of a crowd as they sported the new 2024-25 Adidas home shirt.

Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy scored to put Newcastle in control against the Championship side.

Eddie Howe named a starting line-up including Jamal Lewis, returning from a loan spell at Watford and 20-year-old midfielder Jamie Miley. The bench was made up of goalkeeper signings Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy in addition to 11 Under-21s players - including Garang Kuol.

Newcastle started the game well with Joelinton shooting over from close range in the opening minute. The Brazilian then saw a close-range header clawed away by Hull goalkeeper Ivor Pandur as the score remained goalless.

Newcastle took the lead on 32 minutes as Jacob Murphy’s clipped cross was volleyed in by Alexander Isak from close range. Murphy then attempted to provide for Harvey Barnes but his cross rolled straight in to make it 2-0 before the break.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match (ratings updated at full-time)...

1 . Nick Pope - 7 Swept things up comfortably and made an excellent reaction save to deny Regan Slater from equalising. Made a couple more routine saves as Hull created a few openings. | Getty Images

2 . Tino Livramento - 6 His first match appearance after seeing his 2023-24 campaign cut short due to an ankle injury in May. A steady performance at right back and gradually got forward more as the game wore on. Blazed an angled shot over the bar in the second half. | Getty Images

3 . Emil Krafth - 6 Comfortable at the back for the most part with only one shaky moment. Was rarely put under any sustained pressure. | Getty Images