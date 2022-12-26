News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Leicester City: ‘Faultless’ 9/10 and several 8s - gallery

Newcastle United lead Leicester City 3-0 at The King Power Stadium at half-time - here are our player ratings from the match

By Dominic Scurr
4 minutes ago

Newcastle took the lead within the opening three minutes after Joelinton was fouled by Daniel Amartey in the penalty area and Chris Wood converted from the spot. Miguel Almiron then doubled the visitors’ advantage shortly afterwards with his ninth goal of the season following a neat exchange with Bruno Guimaraes.

Joelinton then made it 3-0 to Newcastle just after the half-hour mark as he headed the ball in from Kieran Trippier’s cross.

1. Nick Pope - 7

Did well to rush off his line and deny Patson Daka. Rarely called into action otherwise.

2. Kieran Trippier - 8

Effective at both ends and grabbed his fifth assist of the season to set-up Joelinton from a corner. A quality display.

3. Fabian Schar - 8

Read the game well to deal with Leicester’s threat in behind.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Sven Botman - 9

Cleared Daka’s effort off the line after it had deflected over Pope. Never looked troubled by Leicester’s pacy forward line. A faultless defensive display so far.

