Newcastle United player ratings v Liverpool: Here's how Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and co have fared so far at Anfield.

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 at Liverpool at half-time in the Premier League - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made two changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day with Kieran Trippier dropping out due to a groin injury and Miguel Almiron dropped to the bench in place of Tino Livramento and Joelinton.

Luis Diaz had the ball in the net before the 20 minute mark but an offside check ruled the goal out. Moments later, Sven Botman fouled Diaz inside the penalty area to award Liverpool a spot kick. Mohamed Salah stepped up but Martin Dubravka was equal to the penalty to keep the score at 0-0.

Dan Burn had the ball in the net 10 minutes before half-time but the offside flag ruled it out. The sides went in 0-0 at half-time.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 9 Been Newcastle's hero in the first half with a great save early on to deny Luis Diaz and another a penalty save from Mohamed Salah to keep the score at 0-0. Made several other smart saves in the opening 45.

2 . Tino Livramento - 6 Brought the ball out well on occasions but has had a couple of shaky moments defensively.

3 . Fabian Schar - 8 Read the game well with some vital blocks and clearances.