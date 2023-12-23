Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Luton Town: Here's how Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, Kieran Trippier and co have fared so far.

Newcastle United are losing 1-0 at Luton Town on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made three changes to his side that were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Chelsea on Tuesday night with Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar coming back into the side in place of Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento and Sven Botman - who dropped to the bench. Alexander Isak made his return to the matchday squad on the bench after missing the last two matches with a groin issue.

Luton took the lead after 25 minutes with former Newcastle winger Andros Townsend heading in at the back post. Ross Barkley then came close to doubling Luton's lead from distance shortly afterwards only for the crossbar to save Newcastle.

Callum Wilson had Newcastle's best chance of the first half which was saved by Thomas Kaminski in the Luton goal. But The Hatters were able to take their 1-0 lead in at half-time as Newcastle faced another away game without a win.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 7 Made some good stops early on and remained alert. Made an excellent stop with his feet to deny Elijah Adebayo.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Was beaten a couple of times down his side but made some good challenges. Got forward more in the second half as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser.

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Was probably Newcastle's best defender prior to his withdrawal though there are question marks over Luton's opener.