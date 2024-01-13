Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Man City: 7/10 'menace' & 'delightful' 8/10 - photos
Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester City half-time player ratings: How Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier and co have fared so far.
Newcastle United are leading 2-1 against Manchester City at half-time - here's how the players have fared so far.
Newcastle had the ball in the net inside the opening two minutes through Sean Longstaff but the flag was up for offside against Alexander Isak in the build-up. Man City goalkeeper Ederson was forced off with an injury shortly afterwards.
Manchester City opened the scoring after 26 minutes as Bernardo Silva back-heeled Kyle Walker's low cross into the bottom left corner of the goal to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
A quick-fire double from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon turned the game on its head towards the end of the first half as Newcastle led 2-1.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...