Newcastle United are losing 2-0 at Manchester City at half-time at the Etihad Stadium - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Newcastle went into the game looking to pick up only their second ever win at the Etihad Stadium, almost 10 years after their first. Eddie Howe made two changes to his side that lost 3-2 at Chelsea on Monday night with Jacob Murphy and Jamaal Lascelles coming into the side for Miguel Almiron and the injured Tino Livramento.

Livramento missed the match following a knock to his ankle at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City took the lead after 13 minutes as Bernardo Silva's shot deflected off Joe Willock and looped over Martin Dubravka to leave Newcastle with an even more difficult task.

Silva doubled City's lead before the half-hour mark with another deflected effort, this time off Sven Botman.

Alexander Isak had a chance to pull a goal back for The Magpies in the first half but was denied by Stefan Ortega in the Man City goal.

The score remained 2-0 heading in at half-time as they looked set to secure a place in the semi-final.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match (ratings updated at full-time)...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 6 Beaten by two heavy deflections. Denied Doku one on one.

2 . Jacob Murphy - 6 Defended well to stop Jeremy Doku from having a clear-cut chance in the opening stages. Put in a couple of balls from the right but his delivery has been inconsistent.

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Stood up well physically to Manchester City's attacking threat but hasn't been able to keep them quiet. Strong in the air.