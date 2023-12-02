Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Man Utd: 'Physical' Lewis Miley & 'excellent' 9/10 - photos
Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Manchester United at half-time at St James' Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.
Newcastle named an unchanged starting line-up for the third successive match as Eddie Howe looked to guide The Magpies to a third straight win over Manchester United for the first time since 1922. The Magpies beat Man United 2-0 in the same fixture last season and won 3-0 in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford last month.
Newcastle started the match on the front foot, putting The Red Devils under pressure from the start but not forcing too many saves from Andre Onana in the Manchester United goal.
Despite Newcastle's dominance in the first half, the sides went in at 0-0.
Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match (ratings will be updated at full-time)...