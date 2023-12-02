Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Manchester United: Here's how Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Lewis Miley and co have fared so far.

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Manchester United at half-time at St James' Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Newcastle named an unchanged starting line-up for the third successive match as Eddie Howe looked to guide The Magpies to a third straight win over Manchester United for the first time since 1922. The Magpies beat Man United 2-0 in the same fixture last season and won 3-0 in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford last month.

Newcastle started the match on the front foot, putting The Red Devils under pressure from the start but not forcing too many saves from Andre Onana in the Manchester United goal.

Despite Newcastle's dominance in the first half, the sides went in at 0-0.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match (ratings will be updated at full-time)...

1 . Nick Pope - 7 A smart stop with his feet to deny Garnacho and made some confident claims. Suffered an injury blow late on. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 9 Was beaten twice by Garnacho down his side but was virtually faultless at both ends otherwise. Made a crucial defensive header to deny Man United an open goal. Hit the bar with a free-kick. Almost single-handedly made Newcastle's opening goal by winning the ball back and setting up Anthony Gordon. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 8 Headed the ball just over in the 20th minute and remained defensively solid. Cut out a dangerous attack from Man United in the second half with real conviction. Photo Sales