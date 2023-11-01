Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Man Utd: ‘Sensational’ and ‘very bright’ 8/10’s steal the show - photos
Newcastle United took a 2-0 lead into the break after a superb first-half against Manchester United.
Newcastle United booked a place at Old Trafford by knocking out Manchester City at St James’ Park in the previous round. However, Eddie Howe’s side travelled to Manchester with plenty of injury concerns which forced the head coach into making eight changes for tonight’s game.
Martin Dubravka, Emil Krafth, Joe Willock and Matt Ritchie all made their first competitive appearances of the season whilst youngsters Ben Parkinson and Amadou Diallo were named on the bench.
Despite an early setback when Matt Targett went off injured, the Magpies responded brilliantly and took the lead through Miguel Almiron after some brilliant work by Tino Livramento.
Lewis Hall’s first goal for the club doubled their lead in front of a jubilant away following. Here are the player ratings from the first-half at Old Trafford: