Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Man Utd: ‘Sensational’ and ‘very bright’ 8/10’s steal the show - photos

Newcastle United took a 2-0 lead into the break after a superb first-half against Manchester United.

By Joe Buck
Published 1st Nov 2023, 21:08 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 21:18 GMT

Newcastle United booked a place at Old Trafford by knocking out Manchester City at St James’ Park in the previous round. However, Eddie Howe’s side travelled to Manchester with plenty of injury concerns which forced the head coach into making eight changes for tonight’s game.

Martin Dubravka, Emil Krafth, Joe Willock and Matt Ritchie all made their first competitive appearances of the season whilst youngsters Ben Parkinson and Amadou Diallo were named on the bench.

Despite an early setback when Matt Targett went off injured, the Magpies responded brilliantly and took the lead through Miguel Almiron after some brilliant work by Tino Livramento.

Lewis Hall’s first goal for the club doubled their lead in front of a jubilant away following. Here are the player ratings from the first-half at Old Trafford:

Made his first start of the season against the side he spent a period on-loan at last campaign. Made a comfortable save from Casemiro in the 13th minute and one from Mount just before the break. Had very little else to do in the first-half.

Made his first start of the season against the side he spent a period on-loan at last campaign. Made a comfortable save from Casemiro in the 13th minute and one from Mount just before the break. Had very little else to do in the first-half.

Set the bar high after a brilliant performance against Manchester City in the last round and maybe surpassed it at Old Trafford. Set up Almiron’s goal with a sensational tackle and run. Was moved onto the wing after Trippier’s introduction. A tremendous all-round performance.

Set the bar high after a brilliant performance against Manchester City in the last round and maybe surpassed it at Old Trafford. Set up Almiron’s goal with a sensational tackle and run. Was moved onto the wing after Trippier’s introduction. A tremendous all-round performance.

Started his first Newcastle United game in over 14 months after recovering from an ACL injury he suffered against Tranmere Rovers in this competition last August. Coped well in the first period. Made a good last-ditch challenge to deny Anthony Martial early in the second half. Could have scored to make it 4-0 but his header was saved by Onana.

Started his first Newcastle United game in over 14 months after recovering from an ACL injury he suffered against Tranmere Rovers in this competition last August. Coped well in the first period. Made a good last-ditch challenge to deny Anthony Martial early in the second half. Could have scored to make it 4-0 but his header was saved by Onana.

Was very physical and kept things simple on the ball. Dealt well with Martial before he was replaced and coped with Hojlund’s physicality.

Was very physical and kept things simple on the ball. Dealt well with Martial before he was replaced and coped with Hojlund’s physicality.

