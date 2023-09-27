Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made 10 changes to his Newcastle side that beat Sheffield United 8-0 on Sunday with only goalkeeper Nick Pope keeping his place in the side.

Full debuts were handed to Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley as Joelinton returned from the side following three matches out with a knee injury.

Manchester City were dominant in the first half but weren’t able to find the net as the sides went in at 0-0.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match so far...

