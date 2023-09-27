News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Man City: 4/10 ‘let down’ & ‘positive’ 7/10 - photos

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 27th Sep 2023, 20:54 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 21:03 BST

Eddie Howe made 10 changes to his Newcastle side that beat Sheffield United 8-0 on Sunday with only goalkeeper Nick Pope keeping his place in the side.

Full debuts were handed to Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley as Joelinton returned from the side following three matches out with a knee injury.

Manchester City were dominant in the first half but weren’t able to find the net as the sides went in at 0-0.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match so far...

1. Nick Pope -

2. Tino Livramento -

3. Jamaal Lascelles -

4. Paul Dummett -

