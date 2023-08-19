Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Man City: ‘Dangerous’ 4/10 & three 7/10s in opening 45 - gallery
Newcastle United trail Manchester City 1-0 at half-time in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium - here are our player ratings so far.
Man City broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark as Julian Alvarez found the top left corner after being set-up by Phil Foden. It was City’s only shot on target in the opening 45 while Newcastle didn’t test Ederson at all with just two efforts off target and 40% possession.
The Magpies have lost each of their last 14 visits to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League and need to find a goal from somewhere in order to have a chance of bucking that trend this evening.
Here are the player Newcastle ratings from the match so far...