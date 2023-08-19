Newcastle United trail Manchester City 1-0 at half-time in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium - here are our player ratings so far.

Man City broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark as Julian Alvarez found the top left corner after being set-up by Phil Foden. It was City’s only shot on target in the opening 45 while Newcastle didn’t test Ederson at all with just two efforts off target and 40% possession.

The Magpies have lost each of their last 14 visits to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League and need to find a goal from somewhere in order to have a chance of bucking that trend this evening.

Here are the player Newcastle ratings from the match so far...

Nick Pope - 6 Got a hand to Alvarez's goal in what was City's first shot on target in the match. Made a smart save with his feet to deny Haaland.

Kieran Trippier - 7 Didn't provide much attacking help for Newcastle but cut out some dangerous Man City attacks and managed to keep Jack Grealish quiet.

Fabian Schar - 7 Survived an early injury scare and made some important defensive contributions.