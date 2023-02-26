Newcastle half-time player ratings v Man United: Loris Karius ‘disappointing’ as Magpies trail - gallery
Here are Newcastle United’s half-time player ratings as they trail 2-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.
Newcastle United’s first major cup final in 24 years started as a cagey affair with few real chances for either side in the opening half hour. Loris Karius, on his competitive Magpies debut, had a couple of simple saves to make but wasn’t tested until Casemiro found the net with a header after 33 minutes.
Marcus Rashford then doubled Man United’s lead shortly before half-time with an effort that nicked off Sven Botman on its way to finding the net.
That leaves Newcastle with a mountain to climb heading into the second half.