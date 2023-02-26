News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle half-time player ratings v Man United: Loris Karius ‘disappointing’ as Magpies trail - gallery

Here are Newcastle United’s half-time player ratings as they trail 2-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.

By Dominic Scurr
2 minutes ago

Newcastle United’s first major cup final in 24 years started as a cagey affair with few real chances for either side in the opening half hour. Loris Karius, on his competitive Magpies debut, had a couple of simple saves to make but wasn’t tested until Casemiro found the net with a header after 33 minutes.

Marcus Rashford then doubled Man United’s lead shortly before half-time with an effort that nicked off Sven Botman on its way to finding the net.

That leaves Newcastle with a mountain to climb heading into the second half.

1. Loris Karius - 5

Made a couple of simple saves early. Couldn’t do much about Manchester United’s opening goal but will have been disappointed with the second goal. Made a good save to deny Werghorst on the stroke of half-time.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

Cool in possession and posed a threat going forward.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

3. Fabian Schar - 6

Made a great interception to deny Wout Weghorst early on. Headed over in the first half, clashing heads with Lisandro Martinez in the process. Beaten to the header by Casemiro for the opening goal.

4. Sven Botman - 6

Was unfortunate to see Marcus Rashford’s shot deflect in off him as he attempted to block it.

