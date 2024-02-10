Newcastle United are drawing 2-2 at Nottingham Forest at half-time in the Premier League - here's how the players have fared so far.
Eddie Howe made just one change from the starting line-up that faced Luton Town last weekend with Callum Wilson starting his first match of 2024 in place of Jacob Murphy, who dropped to the bench.
Newcastle came out of the blocks fast and opened the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes as Kieran Trippier's cross was volleyed in by Bruno Guimaraes at the back post.
Forest drew things level mid-way through the first half as Anthony Elanga burst through on goal and slotted the ball through Martin Dubravka's legs to make it 1-1.
But as half-time approached, Newcastle took the lead once again as Fabian Schar half-volleyed in Sven Botman's flick-on to make it 2-1 to the visitors.
Just before the half-time whistle blew, Callum Hudson-Odoi's strike deflected heavily off Miley to make it 2-2 going in at the break.