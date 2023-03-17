Newcastle half-time player ratings v Nottingham Forest: ‘Nervous’ 3/10 and three 7/10s - gallery
Newcastle United are drawing 1-1 at Nottingham Forest at half-time - here are the player ratings from the match so far.
Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but matchwinner Miguel Almiron missed out on the bench due to an injury picked up on the eve of the game
After a dominant opening 25-minutes, Newcastle gifted Forest the lead as Sven Botman passed the ball straight to Emmanuel Dennis to chil the ball over Nick Pope and give the hosts the lead.
But on the stroke of half-time, Alexander Isak drew the Magpies level with a fine volleyed finish to make it 1-1.
Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the game...