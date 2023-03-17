Newcastle United are drawing 1-1 at Nottingham Forest at half-time - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but matchwinner Miguel Almiron missed out on the bench due to an injury picked up on the eve of the game

After a dominant opening 25-minutes, Newcastle gifted Forest the lead as Sven Botman passed the ball straight to Emmanuel Dennis to chil the ball over Nick Pope and give the hosts the lead.

But on the stroke of half-time, Alexander Isak drew the Magpies level with a fine volleyed finish to make it 1-1.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the game...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 Was alert to comfortably collect Brennan Johnson’s shot from the edge of the box inside the opening 20 minutes. Caught off guard for the goal but couldn’t have done much about it. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 7 Played a clever ball to Isak from a free-kick. Made some important contributions down the right side to put Newcastle on the front foot. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 6 Rarely troubled despite Newcastle going behind. Photo Sales

4 . Sven Botman - 3 Had a moment to forget as he set-up Emmanuel Dennis’ opener for Forest. Looked nervous since. Photo Sales