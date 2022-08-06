Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Nottingham Forest at half-time at St James’s Park - but how have the players fared so far?
Newcastle have dominated possession and had the majority of the chances but have failed to signifcantly test Dean Henderson in the Forest goal so far in the Premier League season opener.
Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Callum Wilson all saw decent chances go begging.
Eddie Howe handed a debut to goalkeeper Nick Pope while Sven Botman has started the game on the bench.
1. Nick Pope - 6
Rarely called into action in the first half aside from one catch.
2. Kieran Trippier - 5
Saw plenty of the ball but struggled to cause too many problems with his clipped balls forward. Caught out of position defensively the few times Forest have got forward.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Fabian Schar - 7
Kept things calm at the back and made a good block to deny Forest taking the lead.
4. Dan Burn - 7
Made some good blocks to deny Forest the few times they did threaten.
Photo: Mike Hewitt