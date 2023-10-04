News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United half-time player ratings v PSG: 9/10 ‘boss’ & 8/10 ‘local hero’ as Magpies lead 2-0 - photos

Newcastle United are leading Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the Champions League at half-time - here are the player ratings so far.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 4th Oct 2023, 20:52 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 20:56 BST

Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle an early lead as he pounced on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s fine save from Alexander Isak’s strike. It was the Paraguayan’s third goal in his last three starts as he became the first player to score a Champions League goal for The Magpies since Alan Shearer.

After taking the lead, United pushed for a second against the Ligue 1 champions with Fabian Schar coming close from a clever corner routine.

Following a lengthy VAR check, Newcastle doubled their lead just before half-time as Dan Burn headed in from Bruno Guimaraes’ dinked cross.

It was the stuff of dreams for the Blyth-born defender and Newcastle as they went in two goals to the good.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match...

Had little to do but has remained alert.

1. Nick Pope - 6

Had little to do but has remained alert.

Kept Kylian Mbappe quiet and been solid on the ball.

2. Kieran Trippier - 8

Kept Kylian Mbappe quiet and been solid on the ball.

Solid at the back so far and let nothing past him in the first-half.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 7

Solid at the back so far and let nothing past him in the first-half.

Came close to making it 2-0 from a corner. Put in a perfectly timed challenge on Goncalo Ramos though did come off worse for it.

4. Fabian Schar - 8

Came close to making it 2-0 from a corner. Put in a perfectly timed challenge on Goncalo Ramos though did come off worse for it.

