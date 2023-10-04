Newcastle United are leading Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the Champions League at half-time - here are the player ratings so far.

Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle an early lead as he pounced on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s fine save from Alexander Isak’s strike. It was the Paraguayan’s third goal in his last three starts as he became the first player to score a Champions League goal for The Magpies since Alan Shearer.

After taking the lead, United pushed for a second against the Ligue 1 champions with Fabian Schar coming close from a clever corner routine.

Following a lengthy VAR check, Newcastle doubled their lead just before half-time as Dan Burn headed in from Bruno Guimaraes’ dinked cross.

It was the stuff of dreams for the Blyth-born defender and Newcastle as they went in two goals to the good.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 Had little to do but has remained alert.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 8 Kept Kylian Mbappe quiet and been solid on the ball.

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Solid at the back so far and let nothing past him in the first-half.