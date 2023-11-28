Newcastle United half-time player ratings v PSG: 9/10 'machine' & 5/10 'must do better' - photos
Newcastle United half-time player ratings v PSG: Here is how the Newcastle players have fared in the Champions League clash so far.
Newcastle United are leading Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League at half-time - here are the player ratings from the match so far.
Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from Saturday's 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League with the hope of a repeat performance against the Ligue 1 champions at Parc des Princes.
The first chance of the match fell PSG's way as Fabian Ruiz volleyed over the Newcastle crossbar from close range with less than four minutes on the clock. Kylian Mbappe also saw a good opportunity saved by Nick Pope.
At the other end, Alexander Isak squandered a great chance to score his first Champions League goal of the season after he fired over from Miguel Almiron's low ball into the box. The Swede made no mistake with his second attempt as he was in the right place at the right time to poke in Almiron's parried shot to give Newcastle the lead.
It was Newcastle's first Champions League away goal of the season and first away goal in the competition since Alan Shearer against AC Milan at the San Siro in 2003.
Newcastle were able to hold on to their 1-0 advantage until half time. Here are the half-time ratings from the match so far...