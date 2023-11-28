Newcastle United half-time player ratings v PSG: Here is how the Newcastle players have fared in the Champions League clash so far.

Newcastle United are leading Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League at half-time - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from Saturday's 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League with the hope of a repeat performance against the Ligue 1 champions at Parc des Princes.

The first chance of the match fell PSG's way as Fabian Ruiz volleyed over the Newcastle crossbar from close range with less than four minutes on the clock. Kylian Mbappe also saw a good opportunity saved by Nick Pope.

At the other end, Alexander Isak squandered a great chance to score his first Champions League goal of the season after he fired over from Miguel Almiron's low ball into the box. The Swede made no mistake with his second attempt as he was in the right place at the right time to poke in Almiron's parried shot to give Newcastle the lead.

It was Newcastle's first Champions League away goal of the season and first away goal in the competition since Alan Shearer against AC Milan at the San Siro in 2003.

Newcastle were able to hold on to their 1-0 advantage until half time. Here are the half-time ratings from the match so far...

1 . Nick Pope - 9 Made a good stop with his feet to deny Mbappe from close range. Tipped Dembele's shot to safety as PSG pushed for an equaliser and again in the second half. Then made an incredible save from point-blank range to stop Bradley Barcola and keep the score at 1-0. Only let down by some questionable distribution. A monumental display between the sticks, just couldn't quite stop Mbappe from the spot. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 8 Stopped Mbappe in his tracks with a wonderfully timed challenge. Defensively excellent and has linked play up well. Near faultless in the first half but conceded possession cheaply on a few occasions at the start of the second half. Quickly regained his composure. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 9 A commanding presence at the back. Strong in the air and made some good blocks. Came into his own in the second half as PSG really pushed for an equaliser. A captain's display. Photo Sales