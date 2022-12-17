Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Rayo Vallecano: ‘Hot and cold’ 5/10 and ‘effective’ 7/10 - gallery
Newcastle United are leading Rayo Vallecano 1-0 at half-time at St James’s Park - here are our half-time player ratings from the match
Eddie Howe named a strong Newcastle line-up to face the La Liga side on Saturday afternoon with Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier starting after returning from the World Cup with England.
And it took the hosts just four minutes to find a breakthrough as Kieran Trippier’s cross wasn’t properly cleared as Jacob Murphy picked up the loose ball to find Sean Longstaff to smash Newcastle ahead from a tight angle.
Here are the half-time player ratings from the match so far...