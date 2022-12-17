News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Rayo Vallecano: ‘Hot and cold’ 5/10 and ‘effective’ 7/10 - gallery

Newcastle United are leading Rayo Vallecano 1-0 at half-time at St James’s Park - here are our half-time player ratings from the match

By Dominic Scurr
2 hours ago

Eddie Howe named a strong Newcastle line-up to face the La Liga side on Saturday afternoon with Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier starting after returning from the World Cup with England.

And it took the hosts just four minutes to find a breakthrough as Kieran Trippier’s cross wasn’t properly cleared as Jacob Murphy picked up the loose ball to find Sean Longstaff to smash Newcastle ahead from a tight angle.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match so far...

1. Nick Pope - 7

Made a good save to deny Gomez early on. Showing no signs of rustiness after a lack of action at the World Cup in Qatar.

Photo: Stu Forster

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

His first foray forward led to Newcastle’s opening goal. Continues to be a great outlet for Newcastle down the right side.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 7

Made a good defensive header early on and timed his tackles well.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Sven Botman - 6

Had a shaky moment dealing with a bouncing ball in the box early on but was rarely troubled after.

Photo: George Wood

