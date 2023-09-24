Newcastle United lead Sheffield United 3-0 at half-time at Bramall Lane - here are our player ratings from the match so far...

Sean Longstaff gave Newcastle the lead after being set-up by Anthony Gordon cutting the ball back. It was The Magpies’ second shot on target in the match after Callum Wilson saw an early effort saved by Wes Foderingham.

Newcastle doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark as Dan Burn headed the ball in at the back post from a Kieran Trippier corner.

Another set-piece from Trippier resulted in Newcastle’s third goal before the break as Sven Botman headed in his first for the club.

Here are our Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match so far...

1 . Nick Pope - 7 Was alert to collect Vini Souza's strike from distance. Rarely troubled otherwise in what was a quiet afternoon for the goalkeeper.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 9 Devastating deliveries saw the right-back grab three assists. Strong in the air defensively when needed.

3 . Fabian Schar - 8 Was solid defensively and played a key role in the fourth goal with a clever run forward.