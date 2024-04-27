Newcastle United are drawing 1-1 with Sheffield United at half-time in the Premier League at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Newcastle went into the game looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night while Sheffield United knew a defeat would see their relegation from the Premier League confirmed.

Eddie Howe made two changes from the side that lost 2-0 at Selhurst Park with Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall coming into the side for Harvey Barnes and Emil Krafth. But The Magpies got off to the worst possible start as The Blades took the lead inside the opening five minutes as Anel Ahmedhodzic headed in at the back post.

Newcastle equalised midway through the first half as Alexander Isak scored for the seventh home game running after being played through by Jacob Murphy.

Sheffield United still posed a threat at the other end with Mason Holgate seeing a header bounce back off the crossbar.

The score remained 1-1 heading in at half-time.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings at the break (ratings updated at full-time)...

Martin Dubravka - 6 Had to be alert to deny Ben Brereton Diaz twice.

Tino Livramento - 7 Grew into the game after a slow start. Pushed forward well in the second half.

Fabian Schar - 5 Struggled with Sheffield United's pace at times but refused to come off when Emil Krafth was primed as a substitute. Eventually taken off at half-time.