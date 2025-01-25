Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southampton 1-2 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and co have fared.

Newcastle United are beating Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle went into the match looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 4-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park with Eddie Howe making one change to his side at St Mary’s. Fabian Schar returned to the starting line-up for his first Premier League start of 2025 with Sven Botman dropping to the bench.

Southampton took an early lead with Jan Bednarek heading in from James Bree’s cross. It was a familiar feeling for The Magpies with Eddie Howe’s side going behind first in four of their five matches so far in 2025.

They came back to win against Tottenham Hotspur and Bromley previously and quickly turned things around in the first half.

Alexander Isak won a penalty following a VAR check and converted it to draw Newcastle level before putting the visitors ahead minutes later after being slipped through by Jacob Murphy.

Isak had a chance to make it a hat-trick and 3-1 minutes later but was denied by a good save from Alex McCarthy in the Southampton goal.

But the score remained 2-1 to Newcastle as the sides went in at half-time.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 6

Rooted to his spot for Southampton’s opener, could do nothing about it as he wasn’t helped by his defence.

Tino Livramento - 5

Left with two men to mark for Southampton’s early opener but did very little to stop Bednarek from getting a free header away. Made several driving runs forward and got involved against his former club.

Fabian Schar - 6

Making his first Premier League start of 2025. Still shaking off some rustiness with a couple of unconvincing headers and passes but recovered well after a tricky start.

Dan Burn - 6

Couldn’t quite win the ball back in the build-up to Southampton’s opener as he was dragged out to the left. Managed to compose himself afterwards.

Lewis Hall - 6

Dragged into the corner in the build-up to Southampton’s opener which allowed Bree to get a cross in. Beaten to a few headers but linked up well with Gordon at times.

Sandro Tonali - 6

On the back foot early on but grew into the game.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Grabbed control of the midfield after a stuttering start. Involved in most things Newcastle have done well in possession.

Joelinton - 6

Saw an early chance blocked for a corner. Blasted a shot over from the edge of the box shortly after. Provided some bite to Newcastle’s midfield after the early setback.

Jacob Murphy - 7

Grabbed yet another assist for Alexander Isak with a smart through ball.

Anthony Gordon - 7

Plenty of effort and energy down the left to keep the Southampton defenders on their toes. Just lacking the killer breakthrough.

Alexander Isak - 8

Won and converted a penalty to draw Newcastle level midway through the first half. Put Newcastle ahead minutes later with a tidy finish before being denied a 10 minute hat-trick by a strong leg from goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. On fire again after being extinguished against Bournemouth.