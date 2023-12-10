Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Spurs: 'Bad' 3/10 & lots of 4/10s as Magpies trail 2-0 - photos
Newcastle United player ratings v Tottenham Hotspur: Here's how Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier and co have fared in the first-half.
Newcastle named the same outfield line-up for the fifth match running as Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson returned from injury to be named on the bench. Both sides went into the game looking to bounce back from defeats on Thursday night.
Spurs lost 2-1 against West Ham United while The Magpies were beaten 3-0 at Everton. Spurs were also looking to end a run of five games without a win.
Newcastle had the best chance of the opening stages as Anthony Gordon burst down the left before playing low ball across goal for Alexander Isak to tap in only for Ben Davies to get a crucial toe to it.
But Spurs took the lead as Destiny Udogie turned in Son Heung-Min's low cross to make it 1-0. Son was at it again to help the hosts double their lead with his low ball being turned in by Richarlison to make it 2-0 in the run-up to half-time.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...