Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Spurs: 'Sensational' 9/10 & 'nervous' 6/10 - photos
Newcastle United are beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at half-time at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon - here’s how the players have fared so far.
Eddie Howe made two changes to his side that beat Fulham last time out with Joe Willock and Lewis Hall replaced by Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson in the starting line-up. Willock dropped out of the side following injury picked up at Craven Cottage while Hall dropped to the bench following a slight quad injury concern.
Newcastle went into the game having picked up seven points from their last three matches since the March international break. The Magpies were beaten 4-1 at Spurs back in December but won this fixture 6-1 in April last season.
Newcastle made a positive start to the game before making the breakthrough on the half-hour mark as Anthony Gordon slipped in Alexander Isak for his 19th goal of the campaign. And just a minute later, Gordon got on the scoresheet himself to make it 2-0 with his 11th of the season.
Newcastle had chances to extend their lead further but the score remained 2-0 going in at the break.
Here are the player ratings from the match so far (updated at full-time)...