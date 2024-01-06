Sunderland v Newcastle United player ratings: Here's how Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and co have fared so far.

Newcastle United are beating 1-0 with Sunderland at half-time at the Stadium of Light - here are the player ratings from the FA Cup third round match so far.

Eddie Howe made two changes to his Magpies line-up for the derby match with Kieran Trippier returning from injury and Miguel Almiron coming back into the side in place of Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley, who both dropped to the bench. It is the first meeting between the sides since the 1-1 draw at St James' Park back in 2016.

A first half of few chances saw Alexander Isak brought down on the edge of the box by Dan Ballard but nothing was given. But Ballard would soon be punished as he turned the ball into his own net from Joelinton's cross.

Newcastle took a 1-0 lead in at half-time with Sunderland still in the match despite failing to test Martin Dubravka in the opening 45 minutes.