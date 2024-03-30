Newcastle United are losing 2-1 to West Ham United after 45 minutes at St James' Park this afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made one change to his side that were beaten 2-0 at Manchester City in the FA Cup prior to the international break with Tino Livramento returning from an ankle injury in place of Sven Botman. The Dutch defender has been ruled out until late 2024 following surgery on an ACL injury.

The Magpies went into the game four points behind West Ham United in the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Newcastle took an early lead after Anthony Gordon was fouled by Vladimir Coufal inside the penalty area. Following a VAR check, Alexander Isak stepped up and dispatched his penalty to make it 17 goals for the campaign.

The Magpies then suffered an early injury blow with Jamaal Lascelles forced off. Minutes later, West Ham equalised as Michail Antonio beat the offside trap to make it 1-1.

An end-to-end opening 45 minutes unfolded with Bruno Guimaraes rattling the crossbar in first-half stoppage time before Mohammed Kudus capitalised on a quick free-kick to make it 2-1 to the visitors just before the break.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match (ratings updated at full-time)...

Martin Dubravka - 5 Made a comfortable save to deny Bowen but had little else to do except pick the ball out of the net. Could have done better for the second goal in particular.

Tino Livramento - 6 Started brightly at right-back but forced to switch over the left following Lascelles' injury. Was the only person alert for West Ham's second and third goals before pulling up with an injury.

Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Battled on after initial injury before being forced off.