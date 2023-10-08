News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United half-time player ratings v West Ham: ‘Silly’ 4/10, ‘lucky’ 5/10 & one 7/10 - photos

Newcastle United are trailing 1-0 at West Ham United at half-time - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 8th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST

Eddie Howe made just one forced change to the side that beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League heading into the game with Elliot Anderson replacing the suspended Anthony Gordon on the left-wing.

West Ham took an early lead after Emerson caught out a charging Nick Pope before squaring the ball back to Tomas Soucek for a simple tap-in.

After an impressive run of form, The Magpies were lacking ideas in the opening 45 minutes at the London Stadium as they found themselves behind.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match...

1. Nick Pope - 6

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

4. Fabian Schar - 8

