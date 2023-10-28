Newcastle United are leading 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers at half-time - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Newcastle went into the game at Molineux looking to make it six games unbeaten in the Premier League and bounce back from Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The Magpies took the lead after 22-minutes as Jose Sa spilled Anthony Gordon’s cross into the box and Callum Wilson finished at the second attempt with an overhead kick to grab his sixth goal of the season in only his fourth start.

Mario Lemina equalised for Wolves after 36 minutes as he headed in from Pedro Neto’s corner.

Hwang Hee-Chan then fouled Fabian Schar inside the box with a penalty awarded following a lengthy VAR check. Wilson then converted his second of the game from 12-yards despite Sa getting a decent hand on the effort as The Magpies went in 2-1 ahead at the break.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings...

Nick Pope - 6 Had to be alert as Wolves posed a threat. Made a good stop to tip Matheus Cunha's effort around the post. Had a strong hand to tip Pedro Neto's strike over the bar but got nowhere near the resulting corner as Wolves levelled.

Kieran Trippier - 4 Was beaten on a couple of occasions down his side and gave possession away cheaply on the edge of the box which led to a Wolves chance. Lost Mario Lemina for Wolves' equaliser. An uncharacteristic display so far.

Jamaal Lascelles - 5 Made a strong challenge on Hwang Hee Chan in a dangerous position but lacked a bit of composure in possession.