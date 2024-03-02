Newcastle United beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at half-time in the Premier League at St James' Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Newcastle made just one change from the side that beat Blackburn Rovers on penalties in the FA Cup on Tuesday night with Sven Botman coming back into the side as Jamaal Lascelles dropped back to the bench. The Magpies went into the game looking for their first home win of 2024 following four games without a win since beating Fulham 3-0 in December.

Newcastle took the lead early on through a swift counter-attacking move as Bruno Guimaraes' deflected effort was headed in by Alexander Isak. It was The Magpies' 1500th Premier League goal.

The hosts doubled their lead just after the 30 minute mark as Jacob Murphy's low cross was spilled by Jose Sa as Anthony Gordon pounced to score his 10th goal of the season to make it 2-0.

And that's how the first half ended as Newcastle were in a commanding position to pick up their first home win of the year so far.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Had a couple of shaky moments in possession but has tackled well.

3 . Fabian Schar - 8 Made an important tackle and block inside the opening minutes. Released Gordon with a clever pass in the build-up to Newcastle's opening goal. Did the same again for the second. Vital contributions.