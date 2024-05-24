Newcastle United are losing 3-0 to the A-League All Stars at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne - here are the half-time player ratings from the match.
Ben Old opened the scoring for the All-Stars early on against a young Newcastle side which didn’t have a single Premier League start between them. The lack of experience was perhaps telling as Nicolas Milanovic made it 2-0 following a defensive error.
Adam Taggart made it 3-0 before half-time as the A-League All Stars were in full control heading in at the break.
The majority of Newcastle’s senior players had already left the squad ahead of the game but Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall and Elliot Anderson were all named on the bench for the match after Eddie Howe’s side beat Tottenham Hotspur on penalties on Monday.
Here are the half-time player ratings from the match (ratings updated at full-time)...
