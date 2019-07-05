Newcastle United hand new contracts to eight youngsters - including three with first-team experience
Eight youngsters have penned professional contracts with Newcastle United, the club has announced.
Those players are: Nathan Harker, Lewis Cass, Tom Allan, Owen Bailey, Liam Gibson, Mo Sangare, Oliver Walters and Stefan O'Connor.
Harker, Cass and Sangare, in particular, have experienced life around while Gibson spent the season half of last season on loan at Accrington Stanley.
Harker, a goalkeeper, appeared for Newcastle in their 1-1 friendly draw with Royal Antwerp in January and Cass was rewarded with a place on the bench in May at Fulham.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Sangare is new to the senior picture after he was asked to train with the first-team when they arrived back for pre-season on Thursday.
It has also been announced that Dan Barlaser signed a new deal before joining League One side Rotherham United on loan.
Meanwhile, under-18s players Jack Young, Ryan Barrett and Dan Langley have also agreed full-time deals after progressing through the youth ranks.