Newcastle United have made three changes to their starting line-up for Saturday's match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Dan Burn and Harvey Barnes drop to the bench to be replaced by Tino Livramento and the returning Alexander Isak. There is also a surprise in goal with Loris Karius handed his first Premier League start for Newcastle since signing for the club in 2022.

The former Liverpool man comes in for Martin Dubravka, who hasn't travelled to North London due to illness. It is Karius' first Premier League appearance since May 2018.

Joe Willock has also returned from injury on the bench against his former club. The midfielder has been out since November with an Achilles injury.

Newcastle travel to the Emirates on the back of four games without defeat in the Premier League. They face an Arsenal side who have won their last five league matches, scoring 21 goals in the process.

Here is Newcastle United's starting XI to face Arsenal...

