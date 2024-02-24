News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United hand out shock Premier League debut v Arsenal as £94m duo return to starting XI

Arsenal v Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe's side to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium has been confirmed.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 24th Feb 2024, 19:01 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 19:04 GMT

Newcastle United have made three changes to their starting line-up for Saturday's match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Dan Burn and Harvey Barnes drop to the bench to be replaced by Tino Livramento and the returning Alexander Isak. There is also a surprise in goal with Loris Karius handed his first Premier League start for Newcastle since signing for the club in 2022.

The former Liverpool man comes in for Martin Dubravka, who hasn't travelled to North London due to illness. It is Karius' first Premier League appearance since May 2018.

Joe Willock has also returned from injury on the bench against his former club. The midfielder has been out since November with an Achilles injury.

Newcastle travel to the Emirates on the back of four games without defeat in the Premier League. They face an Arsenal side who have won their last five league matches, scoring 21 goals in the process.

Here is Newcastle United's starting XI to face Arsenal...

Handed his first Premier League start.

1. GK: Loris Karius

Trippier has been excellent in recent weeks and will need to be on top form against a very dangerous Arsenal side.

2. Kieran Trippier

Schar was injured late on against Bournemouth but there is hope that he will be fit enough to face the Gunners. He left St James’ Park with his wrist in bandages on Saturday evening.

3. Fabian Schar

Botman is slowly getting back to full fitness but remains a few levels down from the high standards he set himself during his debut campaign. He will be hoping to get back to those standards this weekend.

4. Sven Botman

