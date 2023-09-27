News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United progressed to Round 4 of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Published 27th Sep 2023
Alexander Isak’s strike eight minutes into the second-half sealed the win for the Magpies after a much improved second-half performance. Newcastle United have been rewarded for defeating Manchester City with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Newcastle defeated Bournemouth at St James’ Park in the corresponding round last season en-route to their first major final in 24 years - where they were defeated by the Red Devils.

