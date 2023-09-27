Carabao Cup Draw: Newcastle United handed clash with familiar foe
Newcastle United progressed to Round 4 of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win over Manchester City.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alexander Isak’s strike eight minutes into the second-half sealed the win for the Magpies after a much improved second-half performance. Newcastle United have been rewarded for defeating Manchester City with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.
Newcastle defeated Bournemouth at St James’ Park in the corresponding round last season en-route to their first major final in 24 years - where they were defeated by the Red Devils.