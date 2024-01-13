Newcastle United confirm fresh blow as £31m man ruled-out of Man City clash
Newcastle United v Manchester City: The Magpies have been handed yet another blow ahead of their clash with the treble winners.
Newcastle United will be without Tino Livramento when they host Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday evening. Livramento made his Newcastle debut against City at the Etihad Stadium back in August, however, he will not feature at St James’ Park tonight.
Livramento was not named in Eddie Howe’s matchday squad and has been ruled-out of the match through illness. Livramento, who was named Man of the Match during his full debut for Newcastle against City in the Carabao Cup back in September, was named as a substitute during last weekend’s FA Cup win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
Livramento joins an extensive injury list at the club and whilst he isn’t expected to miss too much action with the club having a fortnight break between now and their next game against Fulham, he will be keen to make his return to full fitness as soon as possible.