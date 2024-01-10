Newcastle United look even more likely to keep one of their most important players this winter.

Newcastle United are said to have received a boostr amid reported interest in midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has been a sensation since arriving at St James' Park in early 2022.

Though, with such form comes inevitable transfer interest, and in Guimaraes' case, it seems the interest has arrived in the form of French giants Paris Saint-Germain. PSG are said to be keen to strengthen their midfield this winter, but they are reportedly hamstrung by Financial Fair Play issues, something Newcastle know all about.

Reports have still claimed that Guimaraes' agent has met with PSG, but ESPN Brasil have said FFP will restrict PSG to the point where they are unable to pay the midfielder's wages. It's claimed Guimaraes would refuse to take a pay cut to join PSG, and that means the move has no chance of succeeding.

Whether the midfielder even wants to leave St. James' Park is another thing. Not only did he sign a new contract in the autumn, but Eddie Howe also spoke about Guimaraes' desire to stay at the club before that deal was concluded.

"I don’t think Bruno wants to leave. I feel we are protected enough," Howe said back in the summer. "The most important person in this is Bruno. He sees this season as a huge opportunity for him to play on the best stage that he can and to try and help Newcastle grow.