Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lascelles has missed the last three matches with a calf injury while Gordon was forced off early during last Saturday's 4-4 draw with Luton Town at St James' Park with a twisted ankle. Gordon was spotted after the match on crutches and with a protective boot.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Eddie Howe claiming he wasn't sure on a return date for Gordon in his pre-match press conference on Friday, the winger has travelled with the squad to the City Ground.

"[Gordon] hasn't trained this week," Howe said. "We don't think the injury is serious but we're hopeful he'll be back sooner rather than later. We're not sure [when that will be]."

Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes have also travelled with the squad after returning from injury last weekend.

There are no surprise injury absences for Newcastle this afternoon with Alexander Isak still out with a groin issue and Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock and Matt Targett still working on their rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad