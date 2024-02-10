Newcastle United handed fresh £50m injury boost as key duo spotted at Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United duo Jamaal Lascelles and Anthony Gordon are with the squad for Saturday's Premier League match at Nottingham Forest (5:30pm kick-off).
Lascelles has missed the last three matches with a calf injury while Gordon was forced off early during last Saturday's 4-4 draw with Luton Town at St James' Park with a twisted ankle. Gordon was spotted after the match on crutches and with a protective boot.
Despite Eddie Howe claiming he wasn't sure on a return date for Gordon in his pre-match press conference on Friday, the winger has travelled with the squad to the City Ground.
"[Gordon] hasn't trained this week," Howe said. "We don't think the injury is serious but we're hopeful he'll be back sooner rather than later. We're not sure [when that will be]."
Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes have also travelled with the squad after returning from injury last weekend.
There are no surprise injury absences for Newcastle this afternoon with Alexander Isak still out with a groin issue and Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock and Matt Targett still working on their rehabilitation.
Newcastle head into the game on the back of a 2-0 win at Fulham in the FA Cup, a 3-1 win at Aston Villa and 4-4 draw against Luton Town since the winter break. They face a Forest side who beat them 3-1 at St James' Park on Boxing Day but have several players out missing, including Chris Wood who scored a hat-trick against his former side in the match.