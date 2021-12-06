Newcastle United handed home FA Cup draw against League One club
Newcastle United have been handed a home draw against a League One club in the FA Cup.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 7:22 pm
The club will take on Cambridge United at St James’s Park in a third-round tie next month.
Cambridge are 16th in League One. The two clubs last faced each other in the 1992/93 season.
The draw was made by FA Cup winners Faye White and David Seaman.
Newcastle were knocked out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage by Arsenal last season. The club last won the competition in 1955.