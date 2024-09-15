AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United have suffered a potentially huge injury blow with Alexander Isak forced off the pitch at half-time.

Isak, who scored three times for Sweden during the most recent international break, started in a front three alongside Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy at Molineux. Harvey Barnes, who started the win against Spurs before the international break, dropped to the bench.

Isak was bright whilst on the pitch, but failed to test Sam Johnstone in the Wolves goal in any meaningful way before his game was prematurely ended at half-time. After being hit in the face, the Swedish international was attended to by physios and left the pitch with his teammates alongside Newcastle United’s medical staff.

As the players came out from the break, however, Isak was nowhere to be seen. As part of a triple sub that also saw Sean Longstaff and Joelinton replaced by Sandro Tonali and Barnes, Isak’s game was over and his attentions now turn to next weekend’s game against Fulham and whether his participation in that is now at risk.

Callum Wilson, Isak’s natural successor, is still injured with Howe admitting on Friday that he is a little behind schedule in his recovery. Will Osula, meanwhile, is still yet to play his first competitive minutes as a Newcastle United player following his move from Sheffield United.