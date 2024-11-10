Newcastle United handed major blow ahead of West Ham clash as key man suspended

Eddie Howe has been handed a major blow ahead of Newcastle United’s game with West Ham after the international break.

Newcastle United will be without Dan Burn when they host West Ham in their first Premier League match back following the forthcoming international break. The Magpies host the Hammers at St James’ Park on Monday 25 November but will be without the centre-back after he was booked just minutes into their clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

That yellow card, one shown by Anthony Taylor after Burn had brought down Morgan Gibbs-White on the halfway line, was his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season. He had previously been booked in games against Southampton, Bournemouth, Wolves and Brighton.

Burn’s suspension likely means that Lloyd Kelly will be handed a rare opportunity to start in the Premier League for his new club after joining from Bournemouth in the summer. Kelly impressed during their Carabao Cup win over Chelsea last month but was dropped in place of Burn for the win over Arsenal.

Joelinton and Fabian Schar are the two other players at risk of suspension with four yellow cards apiece.