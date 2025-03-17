Newcastle United won the Carabao Cup and secured European qualification in the process.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps lost in the noise of The Magpies ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought was the Carabao Cup win confirming a spot in next season’s Conference League. After narrowly missing out on Europe last season, it will be a welcome return for Newcastle for the second time in three seasons.

But the club will have higher ambitions than just Conference League football for next season as they currently sit sixth in the Premier League table. New UEFA coefficient qualification rules could see fifth place qualify for next season’s Champions League, meaning sixth place would be enough for Europa League qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Newcastle finish in the European positions, their Conference League qualification place for winning the Carabao Cup would be given to the next highest-ranked Premier League side.

Eddie Howe ‘not aware’ of Newcastle United’s European qualification boost

When the fact Newcastle had guaranteed European qualification on Sunday was put to Howe in his post-match press conference following the cup win.

But it must have slipped his mind as he responded: “Yeah, well, I was not aware of that. You've just told me something, so thank you.”

Having tasted Champions League football and now a trophy in the past two seasons, Newcastle’s ambitions stretch beyond Conference League football, which would only be seen as a consolation should their league form drop off in the final 10 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there’s a chance an unprecedented number of English clubs could be playing European football next season.

Premier League confirms up to 11 clubs could play in Europe in 2025-26

There is a very specific set of circumstances that could see 11 Premier League clubs playing in Europe next season. Only five clubs are guaranteed European qualification on league position alone.

The top four qualify for the Champions League group stage, fifth place and the FA Cup winners qualify for the Europa League, the Carabao Cup winners qualify for the Conference League - but that is subject to change.

This season will likely see fifth place get Champions League qualification based on the Premier League’s strong UEFA coefficient. That would see sixth place qualify for the Europa League and potentially seventh should the FA Cup winners finish in the top seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could be as many as seven Premier League clubs in next season’s Champions League. If Aston Villa or Arsenal win the Champions League and finish outside of the top five, they will qualify for next season’s Champions League as holders.

And if Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur win the Europa League, they would qualify for the Champions League. Both clubs sit in the bottom half in the Premier League and are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top five.

That would see 10 Premier League teams qualify for Europe next season. The Premier League confirmed that number could increase to 11 if the following occurs this season: “Liverpool, Arsenal, Forest, Man City and Newcastle United finish as the top five teams- AND Aston Villa win the Champions League and finish eighth to 10th- AND Man Utd or Spurs win the Europa League and finish in the top 10- AND Chelsea win the Conference League and finish eighth to 10th.

“This would mean seven Champions League spots, three in the Europa League, and one place in the Conference League.”