Newcastle United have been back on the training ground this week in preparation for Saturday’s Premier League match at Leeds United (12:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle will be hoping to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday as they look to further boost their hopes of Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, Leeds are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Premier League as they sit two points from safety with three games left to play.

Saturday’s match will be Sam Allardyce’s first home game in charge at Leeds against his former employers.

Newcastle head into the game with one major injury concern in Sean Longstaff. The midfielder saw a specialist for his foot injury on Tuesday which concluded that no serious injury or break had taken place.

Here we have assessed Newcastle’s published training gallery from Wednesday, May 10th to see which players were definately involved in training and which player may not have been.

As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. For example, the previous gallery didn’t feature Allan Saint-Maximin yet the winger did in fact train ahead of the Arsenal match.

But a players presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into the weekend’s match.

Here’s Newcastle’s squad based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not...

