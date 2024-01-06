Sunderland v Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe's line-up has been confirmed with two changes made from Liverpool.

Newcastle United have made two changes for the Tyne-Wear derby at Sunderland in the FA Cup third round this afternoon.

Lewis Miley and Tino Livramento drop to the bench after starting at Liverpool with Kieran Trippier returning from a groin injury and Miguel Almiron coming back into the side. The match is the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016 as Newcastle look to pick up their first win over The Black Cats since 2011.

The Magpies head into the game having lost seven of their last eight matches in all competitions. Nine players have been ruled out of the match due to injury and suspension with Trippier deemed a doubt by Eddie Howe in his pre-match press conference.

But the England international comes straight back into the starting line-up with Almiron also coming back into the side. Both players have suffered dips in form in recent weeks but will be hoping to put things right at the Stadium of Light.

Newcastle's bench consists of Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Ben Parkinson and Lewis Miley

Sunderland currently sit sixth in the Championship while Newcastle are ninth in the Premier League having been knocked out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup in the past eight matches.

Here is Newcastle United's starting line-up for the match to face Sunderland...

