Alexander Isak lasted just 14 minutes of the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park before being forced off the pitch with a leg injury. Isak was treated by Newcastle United physios after going down with the injury before being replaced by Callum Wilson just moments later.

It was far from the ideal ending for Isak against the club he spent two years at between 2017 and 2019. Injury to Isak would also be a major blow for Newcastle who have a hectic schedule coming up with the clash against Dortmund being the first of six games inside 18 days for the Magpies.