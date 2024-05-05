Joelinton returned for Newcastle United.

Joelinton and Almiron came off the bench in the closing stages of the match after goals from Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak put The Magpies 4-0 ahead. Dara O’Shea pulled back a late consolation for Burnley as Newcastle moved up to sixth in the Premier League.

Joelinton marked his return after almost four months out with a thigh injury while Almiron was back after a month out with a knee issue. Pope remained an unused substitute after five months out with a dislocated shoulder.

Reflecting on the injury returns, Howe said: “It's massive for us and that [the injuries] are something that has really hurt us during the season.

“To have that quality ready, chomping at the bit to play. I've got to look after those two players as well, I've got to make the right decisions and introduce them at the right times to get their load right.

“The quality they have is undoubted and the impact on the team is undoubted. I think the feeling in pre-game was in part because they were there and the group got a lot stronger.”

All three players will be assessed in training as they look to push back into the starting line-up for the final three games.