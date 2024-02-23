Newcastle United are likely to be handed a triple injury boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Arsenal (8pm kick-off).

Defender Fabian Schar is set to keep his place in the side despite walking off after the 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth last weekend clutching his arm. Schar has trained as usual ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium while Alexander Isak and Joe Willock are back in training following their respective injuries.

Isak suffered a recurrence of a groin issue in a 3-1 win at Aston Villa last month while Willock hasn't been seen in three months due to an Achilles injury.

Providing an update ahead of the trip to Arsenal, Howe said: "They've trained this week, good to see them back on the grass.

"A long time for Joe but he's a huge player for us and great to see him back amongst the group, a really popular member of the squad."

When asked if the duo would be available to feature against Arsenal, Howe gave a typically coy response.

"We'll have to wait and see but we're pleased with their progress.

"I can't say yes to [being through the worst of the injury situation] for obvious reasons. We hope we've got a stronger squad from where we were a few weeks ago."

The Magpies head to Arsenal looking to pick up their first win at the Emirates Stadium since 2010. Howe's side have won each of their last four away wins in all competitions and are four unbeaten in the Premier League.

1 . Fabian Schar (arm) Fabian Schar left the pitch clutching his arm following Newcastle's 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth. But he has trained as usual. Expected return: Arsenal (A) - 24/02 Photo Sales

2 . Alexander Isak (groin) Newcastle's top scorer was forced off during Tuesday's 3-1 win at Aston Villa with a groin issue. Eddie Howe said the player was 'very close' after missing the Bournemouth match and has returned to training Expected return: Arsenal (A) - 24/02 Photo Sales

3 . Joe Willock (Achilles) Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea in November. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for almost three months. He is back in training. Expected return: Arsenal (A) - 24/02 Photo Sales