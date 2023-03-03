Newcastle United handed transfer ‘boost’ as loan man provides update on plans

Newcastle United are back in action this weekend with a tricky away trip to Manchester City. The Toon Army will be looking to bounce back from their loss in the Carabao Cup final last time out.

They were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Latest on target

Newcastle have been handed a ‘boost’ in their pursuit of Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney this summer with the Gunners ‘open’ to transfer offers for the Scotland international, according to a report by Football Insider. Mikel Arteta’s side, who remain top of the Premier League table, could let the defender leave for the right price in the next transfer window.

He made the move to the Emirates Stadium back in 2019 from Celtic. However, he has seen his game time dry up this season following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last year.

Loan man on future

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow is coy about his long-term future. The stopper, 32, was loaned out to Hull City in the Championship in January and made his debut for the Tigers last Saturday against Bristol City. He has told Hull Live: “For me, I’m ambitious. I’m young - for a goalkeeper, I’m 32, I’ve got years ahead of me and I want to prolong my career by playing football, making sure I’m still in people’s minds and that they have not forgot about me.