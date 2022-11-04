The January transfer window is fast approaching with just a few rounds of fixtures before and after the winter break for the FIFA World Cup finals to go.

Newcastle United return to action this weekend when Southampton welcome them to St Mary’s as Eddie Howe’s side look to pick up as many points as possible before domestic football goes on hiatus later this month. The action returns after Christmas during the festive period where there will be just two matchdays before the new year. Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

Manchester United have been offered fresh hope that a deal is there to be struck for Joao Felix as soon as January with Atletico Madrid now reportedly ready to sell the forward (Express)

Aston Villa have made Villarreal defender Pau Torres a top target after the green light from Unai Emery (Football Insider)

Liverpool are preparing to open talks on a new contract for Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino who is currently set to become a free agent at the end of the season (Football Insider)

Leicester City are among a number of clubs keeping a close eye on French midfielder Enzo Le Fee (90min)

Tottenham transfer chiefs have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Atalanta attacker Ruslan Malinovskyi in January (Express)

West Ham have joined Southampton, Leicester City and Brentford in keeping tabs on Brazilian winger Tete ahead of a potential January move for the £25m Shakhtar Donetsk loanee (The Sun)

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed the Gunners will look to explore the possibility of new recruits in the January transfer window - despite sitting top of the Premier League after 12 matches (Express)

Defender Fabiano Parisi will ‘certainly not’ leave Empoli in the January transfer window, according to agent Mario Giuffredi, after confirming interest from Premier League outfit Leeds United (HITC via Tuttomercatoweb)