Lloyd Kelly has taken to social media to react to his deadline day transfer from Newcastle United to Juventus.

Kelly has joined Juventus on an initial half-season loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent at the end of the summer for around £20million. It comes just six months after he joined Newcastle on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old defender made just four Premier League starts for Newcastle before leaving. He was one of two winter transfer winder departures at Newcastle alongside Miguel Almiron.

The Magpies refrained from making any senior signings during the window.

Lloyd Kelly reacts to Juventus signing

Following his arrival at Juventus, Kelly took to Instagram to react to the move.

“Ciao @juventus,” he posted along with a picture of himself holding up a Juventus shirt. “I’m delighted to sign at this great club, a place with huge ambition and history! It’s a privilege to be here and looking forward to being a part of the Bianconeri family.

“Time to settle and get to work. Appreciate the welcome and support I’ve had so far.”

Eddie Howe reacts to Lloyd Kelly’s Newcastle United exit

Despite Kelly only playing a bit-part role in Newcastle’s season, head coach Eddie Howe couldn’t hide his disappointment in the departure - although he did understand the reasoning behind the deal.

“I don't think it was necessarily my decision to let him leave,” Howe said. “We were very reluctant from our side.

“Lloyd is a player who has just recently signed and we believed in him and his qualities. It was frustrating for him that he hadn't played more, in part down to the other players around him.

“But we are in the world and we have been in this window of trying to manage PSR and trying to make decisions that will benefit us in the long term. This is one of those decisions.

“Lloyd leaves with our best wishes. I'm sure he'll do well in Italy and it's an exciting challenge for him.”

When asked if the move could have helped Newcastle bring in any new signings heading into the final four months of the season, Howe added: “We knew from the off this month we weren’t in the incoming market. It was about controlling sales that navigated us out of a problem.

“So that’s where we were the whole month, and it never changed.”